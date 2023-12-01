Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

High court adds $107k to NZME's puzzle toy fine

High court adds $107k to NZME's puzzle toy fine
(Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 01 Dec 2023
The high court has increased a fine on NZME Advisory to $195,000 from the $87,750 imposed by the district court for the supply of unsafe magnetic toys that caused a child to require surgery.The magnetic puzzle toys were supplied through NZME's GrabOne online store between October 2020 and September 2021 in breach of an unsafe goods notice which prohibits the supply of certain magnets, sold in sets of two or more, that are of a particular size and strength. Following the sale of 213 of the toys, NZME recalled the sets after being contac...
Provinces stall rugby reform with 'ownership' mentality
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Provinces stall rugby reform with 'ownership' mentality

It’s time for the rubber to hit the road in the Great Rugby Reform War.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Self promotion

Cooking the Books wins gold at NZ Podcast Awards

The wildly successful financial podcast is aimed at ordinary people seeking advice. 

Staff reporters 12:10pm
Cooking the Books wins gold at NZ Podcast Awards
Infrastructure

Brown launches sales pitch for Auckland port lease

The ratepayer-funded poll shows support for the sale.

Brent Melville 10:23am
Brown launches sales pitch for Auckland port lease