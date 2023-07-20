Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Former Stuff news boss Stevens lands at Radio NZ

Former Stuff news boss Stevens lands at Radio NZ
Mark Stevens resigned from Stuff last week. (Image: Stuff)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 20 Jul 2023
Stuff’s former head of news, Mark Stevens, has landed a new role as Radio New Zealand’s chief news officer. Stevens left the newspaper group last week and will report to editor-in-chief and chief executive Paul Thompson in his new role, which starts in September.The senior editorial executive left Stuff amid an ongoing restructuring programme at the news publisher. It's unclear whether his old role will be filled or merged with another position.Stevens’ appointment comes as Radio NZ faces scrutiny over its editor...
NZ sharemarket subdued as the bulls charge on Wall Street
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket subdued as the bulls charge on Wall Street

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed flat for the third successive day.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Technology Self-promotion

AI is changing news publishing, not journalism

BusinessDesk has begun integrating AI into its news production.

Ben Moore 3:00pm
AI is changing news publishing, not journalism
Property

Building site in shooting drama is one of NZ’s biggest projects

The site is home to what’s believed to be NZ’s largest building refurbishment.

Staff reporters 10:55am
Building site in shooting drama is one of NZ’s biggest projects