News in Brief

Generate KiwiSaver Scheme invests $20m into Icehouse Ventures
Kiwisaver fund make tech investments. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Fri, 16 Jun 2023
Generate KiwiSaver Scheme has invested $20 million in a $100m venture capital fund that will support 20 established New Zealand tech companies.The $20m is going into Icehouse Ventures’ Growth Fund II.Generates’ chief investment officer Sam Goldwater said the investment marked “another opportunity” to benefit from tech innovation and Icehouse Ventures had proven themselves to be a “top pedigree” venture capital investor.Icehouse Ventures chief executive Robbie Paul said Generate’s backing signalled the f...
Countdown pharmacies still open during licence consultation
Law & Regulation

Countdown pharmacies still open during licence consultation

Supermarkets and the health ministry will be mulling the impact of the court ruling.

Staff reporters 1:58pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: NZ Rugby+ is more likely to be a Toyota than an Audi

Is NZ Rugby launching a direct-to-consumer streaming business?

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Infrastructure

Ocean Flyer seagliders skimming into Whāngarei

A company with 25 next-gen seagliders on order has signed an MOU with Northport.

Oliver Lewis 11:00am
