News in Brief

Golden Bay turns Huntly coal ash into cement

Golden Bay plans to cut carbon emissions by 30% by 2030. (Image: Fletcher Building)
Staff reporters
Tue, 09 May 2023
Fletcher Building will take up to 20,000 tonnes of ash from the Huntly power station to use as an alternative raw material in cement.The agreement with Genesis will take the pond ash, also known as bottom ash, produced from burning coal. The ash will be used as part of the cement manufacturing process at Fletcher Building subsidiary Golden Bay.The company is already taking 15,000 tonnes of fly ash a year from Huntly. It follows earlier work by Golden Bay to use tyres and wood waste in its manufacturing processes. That led to the last year&...
