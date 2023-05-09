Menu
A2 rejigs the executive chairs

Bernard May is leaving Mataura Valley Milk. (Image: Mataura Valley Milk)
Staff reporters
Tue, 09 May 2023
A2 Milk has gone through an executive reshuffle that will see immediate changes in its US, Australasian and Mataura Valley Milk businesses. The milk marketing firm’s US chief Blake Waltrip is leaving the company after seven years and being replaced by the executive general manager of Australia and New Zealand, Kevin Bush. Bush’s relocation will see chief strategy officer Eleanor Khor take on responsibility for the Australia and NZ businesses in a new role as managing director of ANZ and strategy. Chief of Mataura Vall...
Govt coffers still swelling, just not as fast
Economy

Govt coffers still swelling, just not as fast

The government has benefited from accelerating inflation and wage growth.

Staff reporters 11:03am
Primary Sector

Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'

A Boston Consultancy Group report released this morning will be reviewed by government officials.

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard 10:00am
Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'
