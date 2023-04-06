Government announces media funding boost

(Image: Radio NZ)

The government has announced a big investment boost in Radio New Zealand and NZ On Air in an effort to give people more access to public media.Broadcasting and Media minister Willie Jackson said RNZ would receive an annual increase of $25.7 million, which would include $12m to maintain public media services, $12m for a new digital platform, and $1.7m for AM transmission. Jackson said the investment would save a total of $364.7 million over four years compared to merging RNZ and TVNZ. “We have listened to New Zealanders and now i...