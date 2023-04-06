Menu
News in Brief

Government announces media funding boost
(Image: Radio NZ)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 06 Apr 2023
The government has announced a big investment boost in Radio New Zealand and NZ On Air in an effort to give people more access to public media.Broadcasting and Media minister Willie Jackson said RNZ would receive an annual increase of $25.7 million, which would include $12m to maintain public media services, $12m for a new digital platform, and $1.7m for AM transmission. Jackson said the investment would save a total of $364.7 million over four years compared to merging RNZ and TVNZ. “We have listened to New Zealanders and now i...
Technology

First rocket-powered test flights for NZ's Dawn Aerospace

Dawn Aerospace makes one small step towards reusable spacecraft.

Greg Hurrell 11:50am
Media

The investment will strengthen news and current affairs coverage through a free multimedia digital platform.

Daniel Dunkley 9:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, April 6, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, April 6, 2023