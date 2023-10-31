Throughout the administration and liquidation, various offers to buy one or both of the ski fields have been sent in. (Image: Tim Mertens))

The head of the regional economic development unit wants to give the failed ski operation Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) more time for decisions to be made.

BusinessDesk reported late on Monday that receivers were appointed to Ruapehu on Friday.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's deputy chief executive and head of Kānoa - Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit, Robert Pigou, said the company was put into receivership to give time for decisions to be made on the future of the company.

Communities affected by operations on Mt Ruapehu had been considered in making the decision, he said, and it was in the interest of ensuring the best outcome for them.

The development unit said the government this month agreed to loan RAL an additional $4.3 million.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, which operates the Whakapapa and Tūroa fields, has been in administration for nine months.