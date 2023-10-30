Menu
Receivers appointed to Ruapehu Alpine Lifts

(Image: RAL)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 30 Oct 2023
A government entity has appointed its own receivers to Ruapehu Alpine Lifts.A Companies Office notice filed on Monday evening showed Calibre Partners’ Brendon Gibson and Neale Jackson were appointed by Crown Regional Holdings on Friday last week.After nine months in administration, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts – which operates Whakapapa and Tūroa fields – was put into liquidation after creditors voted down various options put to them at a meeting in June.Gibson and Jackson couldn’t be immediately reached for comment. The Ministr...
NZ sharemarket continues to slide
NZ sharemarket continues to slide

It is down more than 6.4% for the year.

Graham Skellern 30 Oct 2023
Property

Mind the gap: buying existing house now cheaper than building

The price premium on new builds has hit its widest margin, on the back of building costs.

Brent Melville 30 Oct 2023
Supie goes bust, likely heading for liquidation

It comes after the board quit on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 30 Oct 2023
Reserve Bank: 'Some areas of concern are emerging'
Finance

Reserve Bank: 'Some areas of concern are emerging'

The RBNZ says the full impact of high interest rates is yet to be seen.

Staff reporters 30 Oct 2023
Fraudster's vineyard sold, but receivers got nothing
Finance

Fraudster's vineyard sold, but receivers got nothing

KPMG pair on Colin Rath case are "considering their options".

Riley Kennedy 30 Oct 2023
MicroGEM parent owes $44m according to UK liquidator
Finance

MicroGEM parent owes $44m according to UK liquidator

The court ruled the company made unlawful deductions from wages.

Riley Kennedy 30 Oct 2023