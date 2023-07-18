Carmel Sepuloni says the government will put in the resources needed to build the preparedness of communities and iwi. (Image: NZME)

The government has committed more than $460 million for further support to those affected by the North Island weather events.

The recovery plan expects to build around existing frameworks and new actions across multiple agencies.

The package responds to identified areas of need over the next two years.

A contingency of $30m was secured through the 2023 budget's North Island Weather Events Response and Recovery Package and will be used to support implementation.

The first round of $20.65m contingency funding will target support towards regions and population groups where existing levels of investment are not sufficient to meet emerging needs.

Minister for social development and employment Carmel Sepuloni said the government will put in the resources needed to build resilience in communities and prepare for future events.

The biggest investment will be in education, with $186.47m allocated to school property repairs in Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti, Auckland and Northland.

She said $101m will be for high-need properties, so schools can keep operating safely. It includes repairs to roofs, plumbing, carpentry, tree removal and emergency cleaning.

A further $85.47m is for medium-term school property repair and rebuilding.

The package also includes $87.5m for temporary accommodation for those displaced and a further $25m for weather-impacted homes owned by low-income families throughout Northland, Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti.

Stress and anxiety were also an issue after the disasters, said Sepuloni, so the government is creating centralised community hubs.

Employment programmes and services that support New Zealanders into employment in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti have been given $35.2m.

The government said regional needs differ and some issues pre-date the weather events but have been worsened by them.

Sepuloni said there was a need to focus on long-term recovery.