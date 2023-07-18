Menu
Woolworths to Countdown to Woolworths: rebrand coming for NZ grocery giant

Countdown Richmond with new Woolworths signage. (Image: Woolworths)
Ella Somers
Tue, 18 Jul 2023
Change is coming for Countdown through a name rebrand, a “refreshed” loyalty programme, and a $400 million investment into its store network.Countdown announced on Tuesday that Woolworths New Zealand will be rebranded back to Woolworths in early 2024, twelve years after the grocery giant finished changing its branding from Woolworths to Countdown.Woolworths NZ's group managing director, Spencer Sonn, said the supermarket retailer has been “working hard” to meet customers' needs and expectations, and it was time t...
Wood referred to privileges committee over shares
Markets

Wood referred to privileges committee over shares

The former minister may face a privileges committee grilling over disclosure failures.

Ian Llewellyn 3:30pm
Infrastructure

Metroglass spurns $33.4m offer from Masfen and Wells

The shares jumped almost 15% to match the offer price.

Paul McBeth 2:25pm
Policy

Act founder Roger Douglas now a ‘swing voter'

Act 'lost the plot' in 2001 and is now just favours the rich, says Roger Douglas.

Pattrick Smellie 12:00pm
