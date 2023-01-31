Hnry raises $35m from investors including Airtree

Hnry CEO James Fuller. (Image: Hnry)

Accounting software developer Hnry raised $35 million from a suite of investors including venture capitalist Airtree, and has now raised $60m since 2018. The firm plans to double its headcount to 150 across Australia and New Zealand and ramp up spending on product development, having tripled annual revenue over the past 12 months, it said in a statement. The capital raising brought Airtree and Athletic Ventures – a vehicle for Australian athletes including cricketer Mitchell Star – onto the share register. Existing investo...