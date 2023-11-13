Menu
Interislander launches internal investigation after Kaiarahi ferry hits wharf

A photo of the damage posted on social media. (Image: Facebook)
Staff reporters
Mon, 13 Nov 2023
Ferry operator Interislander has launched an internal investigation after an incident over the weekend left a hole in the hull of one of its vessels.The incident occurred at around 10pm on Sunday when the Kaiarahi ferry was berthing in Wellington and came into contact with a fender on the wharf.A photo posted to social media shows the vessel docked in Wellington with the hole caused by the incident down the side of its hull.KiwiRail’s general manager of Interislander operations, Duncan Roy, said an internal investigation was underway...
NZ sharemarket dips on very light volumes
NZ sharemarket dips on very light volumes

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,093.03 – down 47.36 points or 0.43%.

Graham Skellern 6:21pm
Simon Power to replace Bruce McLachlan at Fisher Funds

A cabinet minister from the Key era, Power spent a decade at Westpac.

Staff reporters 3:01pm
Fatter margins soften hedging losses for ANZ NZ

The country's biggest lender held its mortgage market share.

Paul McBeth 11:55am
