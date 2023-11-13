Menu
No let-up on economic ‘angst’ post-election

Staff reporters
Mon, 13 Nov 2023
Trading conditions for the services sector slipped back into negative territory in October despite a mid-month election result that promised to deliver the centre-right government generally preferred by business owners.The Business New Zealand-Bank of NZ Performance of Services Index (PSI) slipped from a barely positive 50.6 reading in September to 48.9 in October.The largest part of the index to fall month-on-month was activity/sales, which dropped to 47.4 in October from 50.9 in September.The PSI follows a particularly weak reading of 42.5 fo...
NZ sharemarket dips on very light volumes
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,093.03 – down 47.36 points or 0.43%.

Graham Skellern 6:21pm
KiwiSaver

Simon Power to replace Bruce McLachlan at Fisher Funds

A cabinet minister from the Key era, Power spent a decade at Westpac.

Staff reporters 3:01pm
Finance

Fatter margins soften hedging losses for ANZ NZ

The country's biggest lender held its mortgage market share.

Paul McBeth 11:55am
