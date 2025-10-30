JB Hi-Fi sees strong NZ 1Q sales growth
The 25 JB Hi-Fi home entertainment stores in New Zealand have experienced strong sales growth in the three months ending September.In a trading update provided to the Australian Stock Exchange, the company said total sales growth for JB Hi-Fi New Zealand was 39.3%. Growth in the first quarter of the 2025 financial year was 19.6%.Chief executive Nick Wells told shareholders at the annual meeting that first-quarter sales for the 2026 financial year were in line with the group’s expectations, as “we enter the important second quarter t...
