News in Brief

JB Hi-Fi sees strong NZ 1Q sales growth

Three new JB Hi-Fi stores are planned in New Zealand. (Image: NZME)
Graham Skellern
Thu, 30 Oct 2025
The 25 JB Hi-Fi home entertainment stores in New Zealand have experienced strong sales growth in the three months ending September.In a trading update provided to the Australian Stock Exchange, the company said total sales growth for JB Hi-Fi New Zealand was 39.3%. Growth in the first quarter of the 2025 financial year was 19.6%.Chief executive Nick Wells told shareholders at the annual meeting that first-quarter sales for the 2026 financial year were in line with the group’s expectations, as “we enter the important second quarter t...
Me Today raises funds to be here tomorrow
Me Today raises funds to be here tomorrow

Shareholders have approved a capital raise of up to $2.59 million.

Greg Hurrell 2:30pm
Economic headwinds are turning says Freightways

Freightways’ growth continues in 1Q.

Graham Skellern 12:03pm
The 20-minute meeting that sealed Fonterra’s $4.2b sale to Lactalis

It was backed by 88% of its shareholders.

Riley Kennedy 11:59am
