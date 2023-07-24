Menu
Kiri Allan resigns over reckless driving charge

Kiri Allan. (Image: Parliament)
Victoria Young
Mon, 24 Jul 2023
Justice Minister Kiri Allan has resigned after being charged by police with reckless driving and resisting arrest.The cabinet minister was involved in a car crash in Wellington’s Evans Bay shortly after 9pm Sunday, a statement from prime minister Chris Hipkins said.Allan was charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest and also returned a breath test over the legal limit but at a level considered an infringement offence. Police have not pressed charges in relation to the breath test. “While her alleged actions are inexcus...
Resignation of Kiri Allan poses awkward questions for Hipkins
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Resignation of Kiri Allan poses awkward questions for Hipkins

Chris Hipkins has had a minister resign on him almost once every seven weeks. 

Dileepa Fonseka 6:35pm
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket starts the week on a positive note

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed 77.79 points or 0.65% up at 12,018.23.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Finance

Cash rate at ceiling, why are mortgage rates still headed up?

The US market can have more to do with rates than our central bank settings.

Brent Melville 3:32pm
