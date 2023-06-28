Menu
Kirkness appointed NZME editorial leader

Murray Kirkness joined the NZ Herald as editor in 2015 after Shayne Currie was promoted to managing editor. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 28 Jun 2023
New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has appointed Murray Kirkness as chief content officer to oversee the group's editorial output.Kirkness will take on the newly-created role and assume responsibility for the company's editorial division, which includes the NZ Herald and BusinessDesk.The media executive, a former editor of the Otago Daily Times, joined the NZ Herald as editor in 2015 after Shayne Currie was promoted to managing editor.Kirkness took over as acting managing editor in March after Currie took on the role of NZ H...
New-look TVNZ board, few changes at RNZ
Media

New-look TVNZ board, few changes at RNZ

Appointments include a new chair and deputy chair at TVNZ. 

Daniel Dunkley 3:37pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

Movac gets more Elevate money

Movac has previously secured $30m from the Elevate fund. 

Staff reporters 8:00am
Movac gets more Elevate money