News in Brief

Labour’s Andrew Little to retire from politics

Andrew Little says Little said he expects to return to practising law. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 17 Oct 2023
Former cabinet minister and one-time Labour leader Andrew Little won’t take up his list seat in the 54th parliament. Little’s resignation paves the way for Shanan Halbert to return to parliament. “With the party going into opposition it’s important to give those who will form the seventh Labour government every opportunity to hone their skills and cement a strong team,” Little said.Little held the defence, intelligence agencies, public service, treaty negotiations and immigration portfolios in Chris Hipki...
Fonterra and Nestlé get green light to sell DPA Brazil
Primary Sector

The two dairy giants agreed to sell DPA Brazil for about $210 million.

Rebecca Howard 10:58am
Media

Government’s RNZ and TVNZ letters reveal financial strain

The published letters come as National prepares to form a new coalition government.

Daniel Dunkley 9:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?  

The Quizmaster 9:15am
