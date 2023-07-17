Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Meridian windfarm build recovers after cyclone

Meridian windfarm build recovers after cyclone
Meridian's addition to its windfarm fleet is back on track after cyclone delays. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 17 Jul 2023
Construction of Meridian Energy’s latest windfarm is getting back on track after Cyclone Gabrielle disrupted access to the site.The Harapaki windfarm in Hawke’s Bay will have 41 turbines producing 176 megawatts (MW) of electricity, which is enough to power about 70,000 average households.In February 2023, Cyclone Gabrielle caused widespread and extensive damage to the North Island’s east coast.The Harapaki site had damage to access roading and set the construction programme back.The transmission grid in Hawke’s Bay also...
Trelise Cooper says brand's not for sale but did consider 'investment options'
Retail

Trelise Cooper says brand's not for sale but did consider 'investment options'

The brand is forecast to generate A$24m of revenue for the 2023 financial year.

Staff reporters 4:03pm
Markets

Rakon says telco dip temporary, but shareholders want belt tightened

CEO says drivers of 5G rollout are still strong.

Ben Moore 3:45pm
Rakon says telco dip temporary, but shareholders want belt tightened
Policy

Carbon prices bounce after court ruling

On Monday, Jarden’s CommTrade recorded the last fixed trade at $48.50.

Ian Llewellyn 1:35pm
Carbon prices bounce after court ruling