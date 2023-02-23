Menu
News in Brief

Ministerial inquiry launched into forestry slash

Staff reporters
Thu, 23 Feb 2023
The government has announced a two-month ministerial inquiry into land use that caused woody debris, including forestry slash, and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa. The inquiry will investigate the impact of these factors on communities, livestock, buildings, and the environment. The panel – which includes former government minister and Gisborne resident Hekia Parata as chair, former regional council chief executive Bill Bayfield and forestry engineer Matthew McCloy – will make recommendations to i...
Markets Market close

NZ shares edge up as deluge of results hit market

Company earnings poured through New Zealand’s market today.

Ella Somers 5:53pm
Transport

Geotech work begins on Auckland's light rail project

It's shovels in the ground, kind of, for the $14.6b transport project.

Oliver Lewis 3:00pm
Technology

Akamai to join cloud wave with Auckland datacentre

Akamai is building four data centres across Asia-Pacific.

Ben Moore 3:00pm