Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

More signs construction is slowing

More signs construction is slowing
The volume of ready-mixed concrete fell a seasonally adjusted 1.8% in the December 2022 quarter. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Mon, 13 Feb 2023
The latest concrete production figures add to the view that construction activity – particularly residential – is waning.The volume of ready-mixed concrete fell a seasonally adjusted 1.8% in the December 2022 quarter, following a 1.7% fall in the September 2022 quarter.Ready-mixed concrete statistics provide an indicator of construction activity, according to Stats New Zealand.The December quarter was the fourth fall in a row, bringing the cumulative decline over 2022 to 9%, from a December quarter 2021 peak that had a lot of post-D...
Markets Market close

NZ market falls as earnings season kicks off

Fletcher Building’s earnings downgrade disappointed the market today.

Ella Somers 5:51pm
Property

National committed to housing intensification – Bishop

The party said it supports the supply-side responses to the housing crisis.

Oliver Lewis 5:15pm
Finance

Redcurrent goes into liquidation

The homeware retailer was started more than 20 years ago and had 10 stores.

Riley Kennedy 1:20pm