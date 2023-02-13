More signs construction is slowing

The volume of ready-mixed concrete fell a seasonally adjusted 1.8% in the December 2022 quarter. (Image: Getty)

The latest concrete production figures add to the view that construction activity – particularly residential – is waning.The volume of ready-mixed concrete fell a seasonally adjusted 1.8% in the December 2022 quarter, following a 1.7% fall in the September 2022 quarter.Ready-mixed concrete statistics provide an indicator of construction activity, according to Stats New Zealand.The December quarter was the fourth fall in a row, bringing the cumulative decline over 2022 to 9%, from a December quarter 2021 peak that had a lot of post-D...