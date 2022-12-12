Move appoints Craig Evans as CEO

Move has a new chief executive, Craig Evans. (Image: Supplied)

Mainfreight’s former New Zealand company manager has been appointed chief executive of rival logistics group Move. Move updated the NZ stock exchange about its appointment of Craig Evans on Monday. Evans had been at Mainfreight for 35 years, spending the past six years as NZ company manager for the business. Move chair Lorraine Witten said Evans had a highly successful track record in the logistics sector and was a proven leader and team builder. Following a transition period, Move executive director Chris Dunphy will...