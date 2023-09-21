Menu
News in Brief

National proposes fast track visa fee for international students

National is aiming to process international student visas within two weeks - for an extra fee. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Thu, 21 Sep 2023
The National party has announced a four-point scheme for reviving the international education sector, which it says used to be New Zealand’s fifth largest export earner.Top of the list is fast-track visa processing for those students willing to pay an additional fee.National said that for many of the students NZ is seeking to attract, delays in visa processing are a more significant barrier than cost.Time sensitiveIt said they often have time sensitivities when deciding where to study, given that most courses worldwide have a fixed start...
Recession no more: GDP bounces
Economy

Revisions cast doubt on whether there was a recession at all.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Economy

Economy moves out of recession as GDP improves

Higher dairy, forestry and meat exports helped drive growth.

Staff reporters 11:16am
Bloomberg

Joyce may lose $9.3m of payout after abrupt Qantas exit

The ex-CEO stepped down early after a string of controversies.

Bloomberg 11:00am
