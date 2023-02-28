New Auckland Transport CEO appointed

Incoming Auckland Transport CEO Dean Kimpton. (Image: Supplied)

Former Auckland council COO Dean Kimpton has been appointed chief executive of Auckland Transport (AT).Kimpton starts in the role on April 3 for a fixed period of 18 months.AT chair Wayne Donnelly said the appointment reflected the need for a fundamental change in approach at the transport body, as outlined in its letter of expectations.“Dean understands AT through his previous roles, and he has the specific skills that we are looking for to lead this fundamental change, and deliver the significant budget savings that council has proposed...