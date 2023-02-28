Menu
News in Brief

New Auckland Transport CEO appointed

Incoming Auckland Transport CEO Dean Kimpton. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 28 Feb 2023
Former Auckland council COO Dean Kimpton has been appointed chief executive of Auckland Transport (AT).Kimpton starts in the role on April 3 for a fixed period of 18 months.AT chair Wayne Donnelly said the appointment reflected the need for a fundamental change in approach at the transport body, as outlined in its letter of expectations.“Dean understands AT through his previous roles, and he has the specific skills that we are looking for to lead this fundamental change, and deliver the significant budget savings that council has proposed...
Markets Market close

NZ market in good spirits as earnings season wraps up

The US markets' recovery from last week's declines flowed through to the NZ index.

Ella Somers 6:10pm
Law & Regulation

Brief reprieve for Aaron Gilmore

The former MP has three weeks to halt bankruptcy proceedings from his parents.

Greg Hurrell 2:40pm
Transport

City Rail Link streetscape improvements to continue

The streets around Karanga-a-Hape will get a spruce up, despite the rumours.

Oliver Lewis 2:20pm