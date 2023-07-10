Menu
News in Brief

New chair for ERoad as board considers takeover offer
Susan Paterson also has consulting experience with a number of companies. (Image: ERoad)
Staff reporters
Mon, 10 Jul 2023
Transport telematic company ERoad has announced current non-executive director Susan Paterson will become chair, effective Monday.Paterson replaces Graham Stuart, who has stepped down as chair after five years in the role.  She takes on the role shortly after the company disclosed receipt of a full takeover offer at $1.30 a share emanating ultimately from the Toronto stock exchange-listed Constellation Software through an Australian subsidiary of the Volaris Group.The ERoad board is currently considering the offer. The shares closed a...
Bloomberg

Millions of Chinese staying home shackle Southeast Asian growth

Visitor statistics suggest Southeast Asia’s economic recovery will be muted this year.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
Finance

The proceedings would potentially cover hundreds of thousands of loans.

Rebecca Howard 10:50am
ASB and ANZ in court this week to appeal class action ruling
Markets

Purchase price funded through existing capital and bank facilities.

Staff reporters 10:42am
Infratil spends $258m for 80% of Hong Kong data firm