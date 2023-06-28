Menu
News in Brief

New China/NZ flights announced
The announcement of new air service between China and NZ follows prime minister Chris Hipkins meeting with China's leaders. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Wed, 28 Jun 2023
New airline services between China and New Zealand will add new capacity and help drive economic growth, prime minister Chris Hipkins said.The announcement of the new China Southern routes came after Hipkins met with China’s leadership in Beijing on Wednesday.The routes include the reinstatement of the Guangzhou to Christchurch route and the introduction of three additional services between Guangzhou and Auckland.“These additional routes add to the direct air connections between our two countries, which are expected to grow to at le...
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket follows international leads

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,733.46, up 84.25 points or 0.72%.

Graham Skellern 28 Jun 2023
Law & Regulation

James Wallace named as the 'prominent businessman' in sexual assault case

The rich-lister's suppression was opposed by both the NZ Herald and Stuff.

Staff reporters 28 Jun 2023
Policy

Auckland emergency management found wanting

Like Mike Bush, the auditor general wants an updated plan and readiness testing. 

Oliver Lewis 28 Jun 2023
