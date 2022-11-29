Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

New Commerce Commission chair announced

New Commerce Commission chair announced
Incoming chair John Small had a distinguished career as an economist and competition specialist. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Tue, 29 Nov 2022
John Small will take over as chair of the Commerce Commission from Dec 5, the government announced on Tuesday.Small is an economist specialising in networked industries, such as telecommunications, and has been a member of commission since December 2018.During his time at the commission, Small worked on the market studies of fuel, supermarkets and building supplies, and numerous competition merger cases.“His career has also included work as an academic, adviser on policy and regulatory reviews, lay member of the high court, and now as a r...
Finance

Gentrack's shares rocket after increased revenue guidance

Analyst says company's result was “solid” and it showed signs of growing momentum.

Riley Kennedy 1:55pm
Listed Companies

Metroglass performance mirrors price hikes

The country's biggest residential glass maker and installer has ratcheted up its returns.

Brent Melville 12:05pm
Bloomberg

Apple vs Twitter: app war brewing

Elon Musk asks whether Apple "hates free speech" and alleges the iPhone maker is threatening to remove Twitter from its app store.

Bloomberg 12:00pm