New Commerce Commission chair announced

Incoming chair John Small had a distinguished career as an economist and competition specialist. (Image: Supplied)

John Small will take over as chair of the Commerce Commission from Dec 5, the government announced on Tuesday.Small is an economist specialising in networked industries, such as telecommunications, and has been a member of commission since December 2018.During his time at the commission, Small worked on the market studies of fuel, supermarkets and building supplies, and numerous competition merger cases.“His career has also included work as an academic, adviser on policy and regulatory reviews, lay member of the high court, and now as a r...