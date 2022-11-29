Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

World of Wearable Art sold after 35 years

World of Wearable Art sold after 35 years
WOW co-founder Suzie Moncrieff (right) at the 2018 awards show. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 29 Nov 2022
The sisters who co-founded and owned the iconic World of Wearable Art (WOW) for 35 years are passing the baton to new owners.The sale by Dame Suzie Moncrieff and Heather Palmer to a local company, Still, was announced at WOW’s Nelson headquarters on Tuesday after staff were informed.According to a statement released by WOW, the sale would not change the structure, staffing or day-to-day operations of the company. Nor would it affect the recent renewal of WOW’s agreement with WellingtonNZ to host the awards show, which attracts...
Finance

Gentrack's shares rocket after increased revenue guidance

Analyst says company's result was “solid” and it showed signs of growing momentum.

Riley Kennedy 1:55pm
Listed Companies

Metroglass performance mirrors price hikes

The country's biggest residential glass maker and installer has ratcheted up its returns.

Brent Melville 12:05pm
Bloomberg

Apple vs Twitter: app war brewing

Elon Musk asks whether Apple "hates free speech" and alleges the iPhone maker is threatening to remove Twitter from its app store.

Bloomberg 12:00pm