News in Brief

New pilot for EV charging 'roaming' system

(Image: Chargenet)
Staff reporters
Mon, 17 Jul 2023
Roadside charging network operator ChargeNet will join Z Energy and Counties Energy to trial an electric vehicle roaming pilot, allowing drivers to charge their vehicles with one customer account.The trial, expected to come on stream early next year, is supported by a $500,000 grant from the Energy and Conservation Authority-administered Low-emission Transport Fund. It will allow access and single payment options across the three networks, including the Counties' Openloop pay-as-you-go system, which has about 30 stations from Pukekohe...
Election 2023: Polling shows close election
Politics charts

Election 2023: Polling shows close election

Consecutive polls have Labour behind National – see the Polltracker average.

Andy Fyers 17 Jul 2023
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket starts week with a dip on interest rate concerns

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,938.92, down 74.51 points or 0.62%.

Graham Skellern 17 Jul 2023
Policy Free Exclusive

Te Pāti Māori: The Greens will never out Māori us

John Tamihere said the Green party must speak up and support indigenous solutions.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 17 Jul 2023
