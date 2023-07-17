Menu
Trelise Cooper says brand's not for sale but did consider 'investment options'

Fashion designer Trelise Cooper. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Mon, 17 Jul 2023
New Zealand designer fashion retailer Trelise Cooper is not up for sale, according to its owner, after international media speculation said that the company was on the hunt for a buyer.The Australian newspaper reported on Monday that Trelise Cooper, the self-named 30-year-old brand that was born in Auckland and specialises in designer womenswear, was looking for new owners.However, in a statement on Monday afternoon, the firm said it wasn't selling up.As a result of the company's “continuing growth”, it had previously looked...
