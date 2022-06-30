See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes

NZ King Salmon shuts down sale rumours

Staff reporters
Thu, 30 Jun 2022

(Image: Getty)
(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Thu, 30 Jun 2022
New Zealand King Salmon (NZKS) has rejected media speculation it's seeking buyers, saying it isn't in talks with any potential suitors and hasn't been approached by anyone with an offer.The salmon farmer responded to a report in The Australian newspaper's DataRoom column that investment bank Cameron Partners was “testing buyer interest” for the salmon business that brings in annual revenue of about $175 million. That's in an environment where much larger Atlantic salmon farmers such as Huon Aquaculture and T...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Finance
Banks’ high LVR lending sailing closer to RBNZ’s limit
Jenny Ruth | Thu, 30 Jun 2022

Banks don’t want to risk their banking licences by exceeding RBNZ restrictions.

Charities FREE
Big giver: Rosie Horton's life of giving
Denise McNabb | Thu, 30 Jun 2022

There are too many charities in NZ, says the veteran giver. 

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, June 30, 2022
The Quizmaster | Thu, 30 Jun 2022

Don't forget to give our daily quiz a go. Good luck!

Sponsored
Investments to sustain the momentum of building in NZ

Classic Capital has opened its Land & Build fund to qualified wholesale and eligible investors.

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.