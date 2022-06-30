See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes

Wages paid by small businesses rose 5.3% in year ended May

Staff reporters
Thu, 30 Jun 2022

Wages paid by small businesses rose 5.3% in May from a year earlier, while the number of jobs they provided rose 4.1% in May after a 2.4% increase in April, according to accounting firm Xero's customer data.Xero NZ director of business growth Charlie Nicholls said the data showed small businesses were successfully competing with larger corporations for talent.“These higher wages are helping small businesses to attract more staff in a very tight labour market,” Nicholls said.The largest wage increases were in construction, up 6.6...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Media
Discovery NZ slumps to $34m loss in 2021
Daniel Dunkley | Thu, 30 Jun 2022

The broadcaster, part of US giant Warner Bros. Discovery, recorded the heavy loss after racking up a larger wage bill.

Markets
BusinessDesk owner NZME hits 100,000 digital subscriptions
Oliver Lewis | Thu, 30 Jun 2022

The owner of BusinessDesk has hit a new high, with even more customers choosing to subscribe.

Energy
High power prices in NZ – what's the 'new normal'?
Ian Llewellyn | Thu, 30 Jun 2022

Indonesian coal prices are now one of the main drivers of wholesale electricity prices in NZ.

Sponsored
Investments to sustain the momentum of building in NZ

Classic Capital has opened its Land & Build fund to qualified wholesale and eligible investors.

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.