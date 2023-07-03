Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

NZ Super Fund awarded 'perfect score' in latest GSR scoreboard

NZ Super Fund awarded 'perfect score' in latest GSR scoreboard
The super fund's Anne Maree O’Connor said the success supported its decision to put a sustainable finance approach into its investing. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 03 Jul 2023
The New Zealand Super Fund has been awarded a “perfect score” in the latest governance, sustainability, resilience (GSR) scoreboard published by international sovereign wealth fund experts GlobalSWF. The NZ fund shares the top spot in this year’s list with Singapore’s Temasek, Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, and Nigerian sovereign wealth fund NSIA.Introduced in 2020, GlobalSWF’s GSR scoreboard ranks sovereign wealth funds and public pension funds against 25 cri...
Comvita a sweet spot in otherwise dull NZ sharemarket
Markets Market close

Comvita a sweet spot in otherwise dull NZ sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index lacked any real direction and closed down just 0.4 points.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Markets

Comvita's amended statement on Olé sees 'multimillion dollar' removed from title

It was changed to "significant".

Riley Kennedy 3:22pm
Comvita's amended statement on Olé sees 'multimillion dollar' removed from title
Markets

NZ Shareholders Association urges partial ERoad takeover

ERoad bidder, Constellation Software, prefers 100% ownership.

Pattrick Smellie 1:00pm
NZ Shareholders Association urges partial ERoad takeover