Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

NZ video games industry calls for government help

Staff reporters
Mon, 28 Nov 2022
The New Zealand Game Developers Association says many local video game studios are expanding across the Tasman to get Australian tax subsidies and wants NZ to fight back.Chair Chelsea Rapp said the industry was “riding an unprecedented wave of success” with a record $407 million in revenue over the past year, but it was now under threat.Many local studios, including A44 Games, PikPok, RocketWerkz and, Metia Interactive, were planning expansion in Australia because of tax subsidies offered by its government.For example, she said, Aus...
Markets Free MARKET CLOSE

NZ market tracks lower as retirement stocks perk up

Hamilton Hindin Green’s Grant Davies said retirement stocks had seen an “initial bounce”.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Markets

Retirement stocks jump after $200m govt funding boost

Nurses working in hospitals are paid between $15,000 and $20,000 more than nurses working in aged care.

Staff reporters 3:35pm
Primary Sector

Positive catalysts for Fonterra

Discipline on capital investment and its dividend policy will be key going forward, said Jarden. 

Rebecca Howard 1:30pm