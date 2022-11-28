Menu
Task promises positive full-year earnings

Dan Brunskill
Mon, 28 Nov 2022
Task Group, formerly known as Plexure, has doubled its revenue and promised higher full-year earnings in its first half-year result since merging with Task last year.The combined group's revenue climbed to $26.6 million – from $13.5m – with the new Task division adding $9.6m to the figure while Plexure climbed 26% to $17m.Despite the improved revenue, the group still reported a net loss of $4.6m although this was an improvement on the $8.5m loss in the prior corresponding period.Task said the loss included several one-offs and n...
Markets Free MARKET CLOSE

NZ market tracks lower as retirement stocks perk up

Hamilton Hindin Green’s Grant Davies said retirement stocks had seen an “initial bounce”.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Markets

Retirement stocks jump after $200m govt funding boost

Nurses working in hospitals are paid between $15,000 and $20,000 more than nurses working in aged care.

Staff reporters 3:35pm
Primary Sector

Positive catalysts for Fonterra

Discipline on capital investment and its dividend policy will be key going forward, said Jarden. 

Rebecca Howard 1:30pm