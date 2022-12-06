Menu
NZHG reports higher profit despite margin squeeze

Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 06 Dec 2022
New Zealand Health Group (NZHG) has reported an increased net profit before tax, but said underfunding of the sector remains a challenge to margins.NZHG’s businesses, including Geneva Healthcare, HealthCare NZ, Solora, NZ Care, Umbrella, MySkill, Freedom Medical Alarms and Explore, provide health and other services to more than 30,000 people.Its annual report for the year ending June 30, 2022, recorded a net profit after tax of $18.8 million, compared to $9.8m (including other income, net of income tax) in the previous year.NZHG said the...
Transport

KiwiRail signs 'record lease' for 25 years

KiwiRail has signed a quarter-century lease for new high-spec offices in Ellerslie despite being one of the country's largest landowners.

Brent Melville 4:00pm
Economy

Construction activity strength surprises

Westpac had been forecasting a 1.1% rise in construction activity – it was 3.8%

Ian Llewellyn 2:00pm
Infrastructure

Fletcher axes volume rebates

The commerce commission wants to know if the rebates breach the Commerce Act. 

Rebecca Howard 10:46am