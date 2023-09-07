Menu
News in Brief

One NZ's Paris appointed to Ngāi Tahu Holdings board

One New Zealand chief executive Jason Paris. (Image: One NZ)
One New Zealand's chief executive, Jason Paris, has been appointed to the board of Ngāi Tahu Holdings.The holding company for the South Island iwi has interests in seafood, tourism, farming and property, and holding investments in private and publicly-listed companies.In the year to June last year, it posted a $105.2 million profit.Paris, CEO of the telecommunications company formerly known as Vodafone, will replace Rodger Finlay for a three-year term starting Jan 1 2024.Ngāi Tahu Holdings (NHT) chair Mike Pohio said the appointme...
NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific
Primary Sector

Labour schemes may be diverting Pacific workers away from fisheries roles.

Oliver Lewis 11:47am
Tourism

Nats $22m for cycling and walking, but no plan for industry funding

NZ's tourism marketing has been left in the dust by competing Australia.

Staff reporters 11:43am
Public sector

Head of public service announces he’s retiring five months early

Hughes says he wants to leave the way clear for fresh leadership after the election.

Jem Traylen 11:10am
