Pacific Edge to stay in trading halt while legal team assesses proposal

Dan Brunskill
Fri, 29 Jul 2022

Pacific Edge will stay in a trading halt while its legal team looks at a draft proposal that could change whether its cancer test is eligible for health insurance funding. The company asked the exchange to stop trading this morning after it became aware its Cxbladder product was mentioned in a draft proposal from healthcare provider Novitas. Novitas provides government-sponsored healthcare in 11 US states and Washington DC, under the Medicare program.Cxbladder is currently eligible for reimbursement, meaning Novitas covers the cost of...

NZSA looks to block NZ Automotive Investments board nominees
Dan Brunskill | Fri, 29 Jul 2022

Car sales company NZ Automotive Investments is facing a battle for control of the company, as its largest shareholder tries to oust the board of directors. 

NZME pays settlement to Clarke Gayford for untrue statements
Dan Brunskill | Fri, 29 Jul 2022

A statement supplied by Gayford said an NZME podcast and social media page made "untrue and damaging” about him.

OceanaGold quits ASX, saying it's not in shareholders' best interests
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 29 Jul 2022

OceanaGold believes the costs and administration of the ASX listing are no longer in the best interests of its shareholders.

