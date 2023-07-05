Menu
Passenger rail report identifies possible routes

A report on interregional passenger rail has found several potential routes to investigate. (Image: KiwiRail)
Staff reporters
Wed, 05 Jul 2023
An inquiry into the future of interregional passenger rail has recommended several potential routes worthy of more detailed scoping work.The transport and infrastructure select committee released its report on Tuesday, including differing views from National and Act MPs, who felt investment should be directed towards other infrastructure needs.They also criticised what they saw as a lack of economic analysis informing the report, which proposed the government identify a transport agency to provide leadership for interregional public transport.A...
Westpac Bank keeps contract as govt's main banker
Finance

Westpac won the contract after a direct source procurement process.

Rebecca Howard 12:07pm
Finance

a2 Milk Company loses trademark battle with Theland

It had alleged the use of A2 by Theland was likely to “deceive or confuse” consumers.

Riley Kennedy 11:24am
Markets

Jarden clips Aussie costs, sets up new NZ entities

The investment house's dual lines are starting to take shape. 

Paul McBeth 11:00am
