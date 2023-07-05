Menu
Housing market has been 'one of the hardest' – Barfoot & Thompson

There were 711 property sales during the month of June, managing director Peter Thompson said. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 05 Jul 2023
Barfoot & Thompson says the first month of winter property sales have shown to be more in line with pre-pandemic sales patterns.“The current housing market cycle is probably one of hardest Aucklanders have been through in recent years,” managing director Peter Thompson said.There were 711 property sales during the month of June, up from 684 sales in June 2022 – a 3.9% increase.However, the total value of sales for properties sold in June 2023 came to $780.6 million, which was lower than June 2022’s $792.4m.“Whi...
