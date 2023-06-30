Menu
PGG Wrightson chair charged with potential lapses in disclosures in Singapore

PGG Wrightson chair Lee Joo Hai is defending the charges, says the firm. (Image: Hyflux)
Staff reporters
Fri, 30 Jun 2023
The chair of PGG Wrightson has been charged in Singapore under Singaporean securities regulations for “potential lapses in relevant disclosures”.The charges relate to a listed Singaporean company called Hyflux Limited, of which PGG Wrightson chair Lee Joo Hai is a director.The rural services firm broke the news to the market in a statement on the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) on Friday afternoon.“The PGW board notes that these matters are completely unrelated to PGW and the business and operations of PGW,” it said.PGG...
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed with a gain of 108.35 points or 0.92% to 11,916.47.

Graham Skellern 6:17pm
Law & Regulation

Coal boiler ban and phase out implemented

New rules phase out existing low-to-medium temperature coal boilers by 2037

Ian Llewellyn 4:00pm
Property

Airbnb wants 'app tax' replaced with a national tourism levy

The peer-to-peer booking platform says charging GST across all hosts isn't equitable.

Brent Melville 3:50pm
