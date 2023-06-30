Big drop in Datacom profits as it looks to an AI future

Menu
Datacom CEO Greg Davidson said while profits were down the strategic direction was good.
Fri, 30 Jun 2023
Datacom Group reported a $32 million drop in profits, or 81%, from $42m in 2022 to $8m for the March 31 2023 financial year, as it dips a toe into the world of artificial intelligence (AI).The IT services company's revenue was $1.49 billion, up from $1.45 billion in the March 2022 year. It recorded a full-year operating cashflow of $116m and invested $80m into its strategic products business through the financial year.Datacom CEO Greg Davidson said in a statement that while net profit before tax was down, the group’s decision to focus...
