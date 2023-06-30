Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

RBNZ to ramp up stablecoins and crypto assets monitoring

RBNZ to ramp up stablecoins and crypto assets monitoring
The central bank said the decision came after receiving public input. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 30 Jun 2023
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is increasing its monitoring of stablecoins and crypto assets. The central bank said the decision came after receiving public input to better understand the potential implications of the new forms of private money – on both the financial system and monetary sovereignty.RBNZ's money and cash director, Ian Woolford, said the bank agreed with the balance of submitters that a regulatory approach wasn’t needed as of right now, but increased vigilance was.The bank published an issues paper o...
Coal boiler ban and phase out implemented
Law & Regulation

Coal boiler ban and phase out implemented

New rules phase out existing low-to-medium temperature coal boilers by 2037

Ian Llewellyn 4:00pm
Property

Airbnb wants 'app tax' replaced with a national tourism levy

The peer-to-peer booking platform says charging GST across all hosts isn't equitable.

Brent Melville 3:50pm
Airbnb wants 'app tax' replaced with a national tourism levy
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Mixed news in first All Blacks 'triumph' of the year

The downward trend in fan connection should concern NZ Rugby.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Mixed news in first All Blacks 'triumph' of the year