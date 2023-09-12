Menu
News in Brief

Poll gives Jones little chance of winning Northland seat

Walking billboard falls short in the far north. (Image: Getty)
New Zealand First candidate Shane Jones has virtually no chance of winning the Northland electorate seat, according to one poll.Jones – the self-described “walking billboard” for NZ First – has been confident that he can defy the odds and win the Northland seat in the upcoming election, but that looks less and less likely.A Curia poll undertaken for The Taxpayers' Union said that NZ First’s hopes of winning an electorate seat lifeline into Parliament are dead in the water, despite Jones’ talent for public...
NZ sharemarket steadies after govt opens the books
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,298.7, down just 3.7 points or 0.03%.

Graham Skellern 12 Sep 2023
Economy PREFU

Deficit blows out this year; surplus delayed for a year

The books are still bleeding red ink, but it's not that bad.

Paul McBeth 12 Sep 2023
Election 2023 PREFU

Immigration to the rescue – again

Surging immigration underpins growth and house prices in the years ahead.

Pattrick Smellie 12 Sep 2023
