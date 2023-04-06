Protempo sells off its intellectual property

(Image: Protempo)

Receivers of New Zealand tech company Protempo Limited, which provides services to protect brands from being ripped off, have managed to sell the company’s intellectual property and assets.ASB Bank appointed Conor McElhinney and Kare Johnstone, of advisory and restructuring firm McGrathNicol, at Protempo’s request back in early February.The business had suffered from a downturn in revenue due to the pandemic, which caused supply chain disruptions and “a significant reduction” in the grey-market activity and electronics-r...