News in Brief

PwC NZ gets a new chief executive

Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 01 Dec 2023
PwC New Zealand has announced its current chief executive and senior partner Mark Averill will step down at the end of March and be replaced by Andrew Holmes.Averill is leaving the firm after 33 years at the end of March with Holmes taking over on April 1.Currently managing partner of PwC NZ's risk services practice and Asia Pacific data assurance leader, Holmes also spent time with PwC in New York, Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, London and South Africa having worked with a wide range of clients, including major multinationals, telecommunic
Provinces stall rugby reform with 'ownership' mentality
Opinion

It’s time for the rubber to hit the road in the Great Rugby Reform War.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Self promotion

Cooking the Books wins gold at NZ Podcast Awards

The wildly successful financial podcast is aimed at ordinary people seeking advice. 

Staff reporters 12:10pm
Infrastructure

Brown launches sales pitch for Auckland port lease

The ratepayer-funded poll shows support for the sale.

Brent Melville 10:23am
