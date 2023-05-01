Menu
News in Brief

Qube Holdings acquires 50% of Pinnacle Corporation

Qube will gain exposure to the NZ container logistics market. (Image: Qube)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 01 May 2023
Australian stock exchange-listed logistics company Qube Holdings has purchased a 50% stake in Pinnacle Corporation.Pinnacle operates both port-based and standalone facilities in nine locations throughout New Zealand under its wholly-owned Specialised Group and MetroBox.It provides a range of services, including container storage and handling, refrigerated container maintenance and repair, and container transport and warehousing, predominantly for Tier 1 global customers.Qube managing director Paul Digney said the transaction will provide Qube w...
Property Press to close after 45 years
Media

Despite a steady recovery in 2021, the magazine was hit by a recent decline in volumes and rising costs.

Daniel Dunkley 4:20pm
Economy

Radical change is needed – Productivity Commission

The government must focus on supporting exporters to innovate.

Jem Traylen 12:00pm
Property

New listings drop, house asking prices down 10%

Property market metrics show the national average asking price is now almost $100,000 down on a year ago.

Brent Melville 11:10am
