News in Brief

Revenue edges up as net profit dives for DGL Group

DGL founder and chief executive Simon Henry. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 28 Aug 2023
Chemicals handling and production company DGL Group reported an annual 31% loss in underlying net profit on the back of increased borrowings and finance costs from higher interest rates.Sales revenue rose 26% to A$466 million (NZ$505.6m), while underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 27% to A$64.1m.Underlying net profit sank 33% to A$22.6m.DGL founder and chief executive Simon Henry said the company had delivered a strong performance over the past 12 months in a “highly volatile and chall...
