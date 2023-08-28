Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Mighty Ape swings into mobile with One NZ network deal

Mighty Ape swings into mobile with One NZ network deal
Mighty Ape CEO Gracie McKinley with One NZ CEO Jason Paris at the launch event. (Image: Sling & Stone)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Mon, 28 Aug 2023
Online retailer Mighty Ape is launching Mighty Mobile, a prepaid mobile service.It will be delivered via One New Zealand’s mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) service.The unlimited plans offer three tiers of maximum download speed: $40 for 10 megabits per second (Mbps), $50 for 50 Mbps, and an $80 no-cap plan. All three plans have unlimited texts and calls to NZ and Australia and are billed monthly.It's a similar approach to MyRepublic’s, but at a lower price point and with no limits on hotspotting or using the device with th...
Inflation takes a big bite out of Restaurant Brands' half-year net profit
Markets

Inflation takes a big bite out of Restaurant Brands' half-year net profit

The fast-food chain is up against rising costs.

Ella Somers 10:18am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, August 28, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, August 28, 2023
Infrastructure

Paul McBeth: What will come from the Mainzeal demolition?

The saga is nearing its conclusion, but its effects will go on.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
What will come from the Mainzeal demolition?