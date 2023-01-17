Sky hikes sports subscriptions after Spark exit

(Image: Sky TV)

Sky will increase prices for sports subscribers from March 1, as Spark nears its exit from the streaming market.Sky Box customers will pay an extra $3 per month for sports channels, and users of the streaming service Sky Sport Now will pay an additional $5 each month.The changes will not affect people who pay for weekly or annual Sky Sport Now subscriptions.Sky blamed the price rise on “significant costs associated with sports broadcasting”, including event fees and the production of live games.The increases come a month after Spark...