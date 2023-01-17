Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Sky hikes sports subscriptions after Spark exit

Sky hikes sports subscriptions after Spark exit
(Image: Sky TV)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Tue, 17 Jan 2023
Sky will increase prices for sports subscribers from March 1, as Spark nears its exit from the streaming market.Sky Box customers will pay an extra $3 per month for sports channels, and users of the streaming service Sky Sport Now will pay an additional $5 each month.The changes will not affect people who pay for weekly or annual Sky Sport Now subscriptions.Sky blamed the price rise on “significant costs associated with sports broadcasting”, including event fees and the production of live games.The increases come a month after Spark...
Markets Free Market close

NZ market upbeat as China's economy opens back up

The S&P/NZX 50 index rose 69.8 points, or 0.6%, to 11,881.00. Turnover was $98.1 million.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Economy

NZIER data: business confidence falls off a cliff

Business confidence hit its lowest level in more than 50 years, with NZIER saying the data points to risks to economic growth. 

Rebecca Howard 5:48pm
World

Ditching ESG improves Vanguard's returns

Widely used by NZ fund managers for passive global equities exposure, Vanguard reported better returns after dropping out of an ESG initiative.

Bloomberg 12:00pm