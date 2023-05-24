Menu
News in Brief

SkyCity expects growth, but actual and legal storm clouds loom

SkyCity delivered an update as part of an investor day presentation. (Image: SkyCity)
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 24 May 2023
SkyCity Entertainment lowered its earnings guidance range, noting the negative impact of the weather and higher legal and compliance costs.It now forecasts normalised earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the year to June 30 to be $300 million-$310m, down from a prior estimate of $305m to $320m. Both figures exclude carpark earnings. Normalised Ebitda was $137.9m in the June 2022 year. The stock recently traded down 1.3% at $2.29. In an investors presentation, SkyCity said it experienced revenue g...
Two sheep health products banned in NZ
Primary Sector

Concerns were raised about the products last year.

Riley Kennedy 12:15pm
Infrastructure

Ferry replacement cost pressures "significant"

The government is working with KiwiRail as it carries out a review of the project.

Oliver Lewis 11:10am
Transport

How the $100m hydrogen 'rebate' will work

Bridging the gap to fossil fuel pricing.

Brent Melville 10:00am
